We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5448
Ryzen 5 5600H +83%
9943
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +21%
3593
Ryzen 5 5600H
2979
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
12530
Ryzen 5 5600H +37%
17171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
3800
Ryzen 5 5600H +59%
6029
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Cezanne
Model number i3-1215U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i3 1215U?
