Intel Core i3 1220P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i3 1220P
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i3 1220P
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.5 GHz Intel Core i3 1220P with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 1220P
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1108 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 1220P – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1220P +41%
3460
Ryzen 5 5500U
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1220P +39%
18264
Ryzen 5 5500U
13119
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1220P +38%
1517
Ryzen 5 5500U
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1220P and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Lucienne
Model number i3-1220P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 15x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 20-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 16 7
Execution Units 64 -
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1220P
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1220P official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

