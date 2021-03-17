Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1458 vs 1213 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3505
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2582
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17726
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +19%
1449
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6416
Ryzen 5 3600 +5%
6744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
