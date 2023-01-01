Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Ryzen 5 7600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Intel Core i5 12400
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
Intel Core i5 12400
AMD Ryzen 5 7600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 12400
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1623 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400
1697
Ryzen 5 7600 +9%
1847
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
11981
Ryzen 5 7600 +12%
13395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400
1617
Ryzen 5 7600 +26%
2031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
8645
Ryzen 5 7600 +17%
10136
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-12400 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 117 W 88 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 24 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Intel Core i5 12400
2. Intel Core i5 12600K and Intel Core i5 12400
3. Intel Core i3 12100 and Intel Core i5 12400
4. Intel Core i7 12700 and Intel Core i5 12400
5. Intel Core i5 12600 and Intel Core i5 12400
6. AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and AMD Ryzen 5 7600
7. Intel Core i5 12600 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600
8. Intel Core i5 13600 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Intel Core i5 12400?
EnglishРусский