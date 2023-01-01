Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600 VS Intel Core i5 12400 AMD Ryzen 5 7600 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7600 and 12400 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600 More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1623 points

25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1623 points 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 10, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael) Model number i5-12400 - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 5.1 GHz Total Total Cores 6 6 Total Threads 12 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 38x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1700 AM5 TDP 65 W 65 W Max. Boost TDP 117 W 88 W Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 192 128 TMUs 48 8 ROPs 24 4 Execution Units 24 2 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12400 0.35 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 7600 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 28