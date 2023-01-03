Intel Core i5 13600 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 13600 with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2062 vs 1869 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600 +3%
1940
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600 +26%
22112
17586
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1859
Ryzen 7 7700 +10%
2043
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600 +13%
14292
12643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-13600
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.0 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|154 W
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
