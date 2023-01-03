Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600 or Ryzen 7 7700: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 13600 with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700 and 13600
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600
  • Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2062 vs 1869 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600 +3%
1940
Ryzen 7 7700
1891
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600 +26%
22112
Ryzen 7 7700
17586
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600
1859
Ryzen 7 7700 +10%
2043
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600 +13%
14292
Ryzen 7 7700
12643
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600 and AMD Ryzen 7 7700

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-13600 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.0 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 154 W 142 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7700
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600 official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or Intel Core i5 13600?
