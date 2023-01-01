Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +5%
1512
1446
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6084
Ryzen 7 7730U +70%
10354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2854
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10515
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Ryzen 7 7730U +4%
1478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4371
Ryzen 7 7730U +71%
7473
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1