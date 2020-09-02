Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3180
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12766
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +24%
1512
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +122%
4978
2241
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 10710U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 1185G7
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i7 1060G7