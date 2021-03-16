Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs i5 12600K

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i5 12600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1924 vs 1748 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
15082
Core i5 12600K +17%
17588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +4%
25407
Core i5 12600K
24350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
10529
Core i5 12600K +28%
13514

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-11700K i5-12600K
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 16
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600K +70%
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

