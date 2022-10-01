Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700 or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i7 13700
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i7 13700
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 13700 with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 13700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 13700
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700 +33%
4373
Ryzen 7 5700G
3279
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700 +41%
34771
Ryzen 7 5700G
24706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 1, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i7-13700 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 13700 vs Core i7 12700H
2. Core i7 13700 vs Core i7 12700
3. Core i7 13700 vs Ryzen 7 7700X
4. Core i7 13700 vs Ryzen 7 7800X
5. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 7 5800X
6. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Core i5 12600K
7. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Core i5 12400F
8. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Core i7 12700
9. Ryzen 7 5700G vs Core i7 12700F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i7 13700?
Promotion
EnglishРусский