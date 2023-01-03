Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700H or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 11800H

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i7 13700H
Intel Core i7 11800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1558 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +33%
16195
Core i7 11800H
12141
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +51%
13230
Core i7 11800H
8775
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i7-13700H i7-11800H
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 19-23x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W -
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1787
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i7 13700H?
