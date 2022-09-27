Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 9 7900: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900
Intel Core i7 13700K
AMD Ryzen 9 7900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900 and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +20%
21092
Ryzen 9 7900
17550
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 27, 2022 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-13700K -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700K or Core i7 13700K
2. Core i9 13900K or Core i7 13700K
3. Ryzen 7 7700X or Core i7 13700K
4. Ryzen 9 7950X or Core i7 13700K
5. Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 7900
6. Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 9 7900
7. Core i9 13900 or Ryzen 9 7900
8. Ryzen 7 7700 or Ryzen 9 7900

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900 or Intel Core i7 13700K?
EnglishРусский