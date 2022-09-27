Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 13700K or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i7 13700K vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i7 13700K
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i7 13700K
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 13700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +36%
2099
M1 Pro
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +151%
30651
M1 Pro
12188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +16%
4447
M1 Pro
3838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +113%
47274
M1 Pro
22211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +20%
2130
M1 Pro
1781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +70%
21242
M1 Pro
12506
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700K and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S -
Model number i7-13700K -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 10
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 34x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1600 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 2048
TMUs 16 128
ROPs 8 64
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 13700K?
