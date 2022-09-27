Intel Core i7 13700K vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 30 vs 125 Watt
- Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +36%
2099
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +151%
30651
12188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +16%
4447
3838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +113%
47274
22211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +20%
2130
1781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700K +70%
21242
12506
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2048
|TMUs
|16
|128
|ROPs
|8
|64
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1