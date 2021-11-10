Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900K or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900K vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i9 11900K
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i9 11900K
Apple M1 Max

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 11900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Around 359.6 GB/s (719%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 30 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +7%
1668
M1 Max
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K +21%
15240
M1 Max
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900K +2%
1845
M1 Max
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900K
11027
M1 Max +16%
12822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900K and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake -
Model number i9-11900K -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 4096
TMUs 64 256
ROPs 32 128
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS
M1 Max +2161%
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i9 11900K?
37S 10 November 2021 22:20
Try i9 12900k. Intel wipes the floor. Only their battery efficiency is poor.
0 Reply
Lazy guy 04 November 2021 04:44
That graphic performance of apple soc is amazing, and power consumption for that performance is outstanding, cpu alone performance is great too it is on pair with desktop hi end Intel cpu, but in is not desktop cpu at all! It is a laptop cpu! No other laptop processors can do same performance! Only one minus is that it is not for sale alone without MacBook.
+2 Reply
Fa fa 25 October 2021 09:53
I think I will use M1 Max
+1 Reply
