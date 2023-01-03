Intel Core i9 13980HX vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
49
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
91
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 14 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2099 vs 1771 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +44%
2211
1537
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +158%
31321
12130
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3852
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22147
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +18%
2105
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +63%
20469
12562
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|2
|E-Threads
|16
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|10
|Total Threads
|32
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2048
|TMUs
|16
|128
|ROPs
|8
|64
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
