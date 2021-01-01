Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Thinner bezels – 15.5% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 258K)
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (671 against 611 nits)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 401 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Shows 9% longer battery life (81 vs 74 hours)
- Fingerprint scanner
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.9%
|67.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.2 ms
|32 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1471:1
Design and build
|Height
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2390 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
927
iPhone 8 Plus +1%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2363
iPhone 8 Plus +4%
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone X +22%
315253
258944
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|5.3 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2716 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:26 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +33%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:07 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +21%
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone X +11%
19:03 hr
17:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3472 x 2063
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone X +7%
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
iPhone X +1%
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2017
|Release date
|November 2017
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.87 W/kg
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.97 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone X. It has a better display, performance, and design.
