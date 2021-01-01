Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone X vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone X
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Thinner bezels – 15.5% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 258K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (671 against 611 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 401 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (81 vs 74 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone X
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 458 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 67.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.2 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone X +10%
671 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
iPhone X +23%
82.9%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone X and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2390 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone X
927
iPhone 8 Plus +1%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone X
2363
iPhone 8 Plus +4%
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone X +22%
315253
iPhone 8 Plus
258944

Software

Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 5.3 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2716 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone X
9:26 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +33%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone X
12:07 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +21%
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone X +11%
19:03 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
17:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3472 x 2063 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iPhone X +7%
101
iPhone 8 Plus
94
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone X +7%
85.1 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
79.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2017
Release date November 2017 September 2017
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone X. It has a better display, performance, and design.

