Tensor G2 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
82
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
91
83
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
88
92
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 715K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2850 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|216931
|185695
|GPU
|296692
|285023
|Memory
|134893
|118389
|UX
|152600
|131689
|Total score
|800656
|715628
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1058
A14 Bionic +50%
1592
Multi-Core Score
3143
A14 Bionic +30%
4078
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|77%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Score
|-
|7613
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|Execution units
|7
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
