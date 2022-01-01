Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tensor G2 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 715K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2850 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tensor G2
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tensor G2 +12%
800656
A14 Bionic
715628
CPU 216931 185695
GPU 296692 285023
Memory 134893 118389
UX 152600 131689
Total score 800656 715628
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tensor G2
1058
A14 Bionic +50%
1592
Multi-Core Score
Tensor G2
3143
A14 Bionic +30%
4078
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Score - 7613

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
Execution units 7 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W01

