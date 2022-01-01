Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tensor G2 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Tensor G2 vs A15 Bionic

Tensor G2
VS
A15 Bionic
Tensor G2
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3240 vs 2850 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tensor G2
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tensor G2 +1%
800656
A15 Bionic
793344
CPU 216931 216602
GPU 296692 336667
Memory 134893 112950
UX 152600 131916
Total score 800656 793344
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tensor G2
1058
A15 Bionic +64%
1730
Multi-Core Score
Tensor G2
3143
A15 Bionic +52%
4776

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Score - 9490

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.24 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 3240 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 32 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MP7 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units 7 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2022 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W07

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10

Related Comparisons

1. Google Tensor G2 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. Google Tensor G2 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Google Tensor G2 or Apple A14 Bionic
4. Google Tensor G2 or Google Tensor
5. Apple A15 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
6. Apple A15 Bionic or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
7. Apple A15 Bionic or A14 Bionic
8. Apple A15 Bionic or A11 Bionic
9. Apple A15 Bionic or Google Tensor
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Tensor G2, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish