Tensor G2 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
82
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
91
97
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
88
98
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3240 vs 2850 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|216931
|216602
|GPU
|296692
|336667
|Memory
|134893
|112950
|UX
|152600
|131916
|Total score
|800656
|793344
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1058
A15 Bionic +64%
1730
Multi-Core Score
3143
A15 Bionic +52%
4776
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Score
|-
|9490
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.24 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|3240 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|32 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|-
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|7
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W07
