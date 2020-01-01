Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 9000 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Kirin 9000 vs A14 Bionic

Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 565K vs 529K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 9000
902
A14 Bionic +74%
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 9000
3220
A14 Bionic +28%
4109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 9000
529116
A14 Bionic +7%
565646

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3130 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP24 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Cores 24 4
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution - 2732 x 2048
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship

