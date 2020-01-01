Kirin 9000 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
77
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
63
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
91
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
76
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 565K vs 529K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
902
A14 Bionic +74%
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3220
A14 Bionic +28%
4109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
529116
A14 Bionic +7%
565646
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Cores
|24
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|-
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
Cast your vote
32 (53.3%)
28 (46.7%)
Total votes: 60