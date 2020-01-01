Kirin 980 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
65
73
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
A12 Bionic +63%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2486
A12 Bionic +19%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
403506
A12 Bionic +1%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.9 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|10
|4
|FLOPS
|691 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3120 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
|-
