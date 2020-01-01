Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Kirin 980 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Kirin 980
696
A12 Bionic +63%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Kirin 980
2486
A12 Bionic +19%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Kirin 980
403506
A12 Bionic +1%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 980 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 512 KB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.9 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP10 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Cores 10 4
FLOPS 691 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3120 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1400 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Kirin 980 or ask any questions
