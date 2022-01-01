Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1050 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Dimensity 1050 vs Google Tensor

Dimensity 1050
VS
Google Tensor
Dimensity 1050
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (with Mali-G610 MC3 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
  • Announced 7-months later
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2500 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1050
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 196221
GPU - 297786
Memory - 107096
UX - 143527
Total score - 740785
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 1050
2136
Google Tensor +33%
2834

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 1050
2542
Google Tensor +144%
6199
Stability 98% 54%
Graphics test 15 FPS 37 FPS
Score 2542 6199

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1050 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC3 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency - 848 MHz
Execution units 3 20
Shading units - 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency - 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 550 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - S5E9845
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site Google Tensor official site

