Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 1100

Dimensity 1200
Dimensity 1200
VS
Dimensity 1100
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. Specs
  6. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 623K vs 581K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 1200
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 1200 +7%
623034
Dimensity 1100
581794
Total score 623034 581794

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
Execution units 9 9
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 January 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
13 (76.5%)
4 (23.5%)
Total votes: 17

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 1200
2. Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 1200
3. Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 1100
4. Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 1100
5. Dimensity 1000 Plus and Dimensity 1100
6. Exynos 2100 and Dimensity 1100

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish