Dimensity 7050 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
93
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7050
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 806K vs 554K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (3230 vs 2600 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|144109
|210809
|GPU
|140847
|324750
|Memory
|126627
|134620
|UX
|139513
|133782
|Total score
|554261
|806530
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
846
A15 Bionic +107%
1753
Multi-Core Score
2304
A15 Bionic +110%
4846
|Image compression
|-
|224.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|43.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|136.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|104.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|49.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.64 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1270 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|56 FPS
|Score
|2294
|9454
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7050 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|3230 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|12 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple A15 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|5
|Shading units
|64
|640
|FLOPS
|686 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 550
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877 MT6877V/TTZA
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site
|-
