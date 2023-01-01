Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7050 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 7050 vs A15 Bionic

Dimensity 7050
VS
A15 Bionic
Dimensity 7050
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 806K vs 554K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3230 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7050
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 7050
554261
A15 Bionic +46%
806530
CPU 144109 210809
GPU 140847 324750
Memory 126627 134620
UX 139513 133782
Total score 554261 806530
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 7050
846
A15 Bionic +107%
1753
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 7050
2304
A15 Bionic +110%
4846
Image compression - 224.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 43.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 136.1 words/s
Machine learning - 104.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 49.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.64 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1270 Krows/s
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 7050
2294
A15 Bionic +312%
9454
Stability - 82%
Graphics test 13 FPS 56 FPS
Score 2294 9454

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7050 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2600 MHz 3230 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 12 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A15 GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 4 5
Shading units 64 640
FLOPS 686 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 550 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2023 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 MT6877V/TTZA APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site -

