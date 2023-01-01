Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7200 Ultra vs Dimensity 7050 – what's better?

Dimensity 7200 Ultra vs Dimensity 7050

Dimensity 7200 Ultra
VS
Dimensity 7050
Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Dimensity 7050

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra (with Mali-G610 MP4 graphics) and Dimensity 7050 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 10 score – 760K vs 527K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7200 Ultra
vs
Dimensity 7050

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 238522 172308
GPU 182820 92365
Memory 164843 121364
UX 181525 145265
Total score 760778 527053
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 120.2 MB/sec 122.4 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 83.7 pages/sec 60.8 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 94.9 Mpixels/sec 90.6 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 59.7 images/sec 45.7 images/sec
HDR 81.9 Mpixels/sec 70.8 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 7.8 images/sec 6.5 images/sec
Photo processing 25.1 images/sec 21.5 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.26 Mpixels/sec 3.32 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2294

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 Ultra and Dimensity 7050

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MP4 Mali-G68 MP4
Architecture Valhall 3rd gen Valhall 2nd gen
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Execution units 4 4
FLOPS - 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 MediaTek APU 550
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 May 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877, MT6877V/TTZA
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7050 and Dimensity 7200 Ultra, or ask any questions
