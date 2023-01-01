Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8020 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Dimensity 8020 vs Dimensity 1080

Dimensity 8020
VS
Dimensity 1080
Dimensity 8020
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8020
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8020
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 131733
GPU - 133728
Memory - 95852
UX - 135208
Total score - 498051
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2304

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8020 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 4 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Execution units 9 4
Shading units 144 64
FLOPS - 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 570 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced April 2023 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 8020, or ask any questions
