Dimensity 8020 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8020
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|131733
|GPU
|-
|133728
|Memory
|-
|95852
|UX
|-
|135208
|Total score
|-
|498051
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
828
Dimensity 1080 +2%
847
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8020 +5%
2515
2387
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2304
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8020 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|4
|Shading units
|144
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 570
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2023
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4