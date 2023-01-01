Dimensity 8050 vs Dimensity 7020
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|148881
|-
|GPU
|238609
|-
|Memory
|138474
|-
|UX
|124830
|-
|Total score
|646948
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8050 +80%
945
525
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8050 +87%
3173
1701
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|-
|Score
|4531
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8050 and Dimensity 7020
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP9
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|PowerVR IMG GPU
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|8
|Shading units
|64
|18
|Total shaders
|576
|144
|FLOPS
|979.2 Gigaflops
|259.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|3.0
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 570
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|May 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6893, MT6893Z_T/CZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site
