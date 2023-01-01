Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8050 vs Dimensity 7020 – what's better?

Dimensity 8050 vs Dimensity 7020

Dimensity 8050
VS
Dimensity 7020
Dimensity 8050
Dimensity 7020

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (with Mali-G77 MP9 graphics) and Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Performs 3.8x better in floating-point computations
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8050
vs
Dimensity 7020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 148881 -
GPU 238609 -
Memory 138474 -
UX 124830 -
Total score 646948 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Score 4531 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8050 and Dimensity 7020

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP9 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Valhall 1st gen PowerVR IMG GPU
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 9 8
Shading units 64 18
Total shaders 576 144
FLOPS 979.2 Gigaflops 259.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 3.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 570 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023 May 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6893, MT6893Z_T/CZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7020 and Dimensity 8050, or ask any questions
