Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 8050
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 8050 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Performs 47% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 834K vs 684K
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|209378
|-
|GPU
|337864
|-
|Memory
|127383
|-
|UX
|164471
|-
|Total score
|834664
|684607
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +3%
979
947
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +27%
4012
3167
3DMark
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|-
|Score
|6572
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 8050
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|9
|Shading units
|96
|144
|FLOPS
|1442 Gigaflops
|980 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 580
|MediaTek APU 570
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2022
|May 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6896Z
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site
