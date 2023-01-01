Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 8050
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 40% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|194224
|-
|GPU
|244668
|-
|Memory
|120826
|-
|UX
|147329
|-
|Total score
|704957
|684607
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +5%
998
947
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +6%
3364
3167
|Image compression
|180.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|55.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|56.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.11 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|987.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4304
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 8050
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|670 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|512
|144
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|980 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|MediaTek APU 570
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|MT6893
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site
