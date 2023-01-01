Dimensity 8050 vs Dimensity 6080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 (with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics) and Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 9 score – 687K vs 405K
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|Total score
|687887
|405048
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8050 +27%
945
744
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8050 +60%
3183
1990
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|2
|Shading units
|144
|32
|FLOPS
|980 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 570
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|June 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6893
|MT6833GP
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site
