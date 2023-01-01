Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 8050 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 8050

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 8050
Helio G99
Dimensity 8050

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8050 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 371K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 8050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
371204
Dimensity 8050 +84%
684607
CPU 103872 -
GPU 84760 -
Memory 85275 -
UX 100549 -
Total score 371204 684607
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
555
Dimensity 8050 +71%
947
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1815
Dimensity 8050 +74%
3167
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s -
Machine learning 30.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1230 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 8050

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 1100 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
FLOPS 278 Gigaflops 980 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 570
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 650 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6789 MT6893
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8050 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
