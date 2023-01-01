Helio G99 vs Dimensity 8050
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8050 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 371K
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|103872
|-
|GPU
|84760
|-
|Memory
|85275
|-
|UX
|100549
|-
|Total score
|371204
|684607
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
555
Dimensity 8050 +71%
947
Multi-Core Score
1815
Dimensity 8050 +74%
3167
|Image compression
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|36.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|30.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|599.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Score
|1230
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 8050
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1100 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|32
|144
|FLOPS
|278 Gigaflops
|980 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 570
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|May 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6789
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site
