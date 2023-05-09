MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- GPU: Mali-G77 MC9
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 3000 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 8050 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 9, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 3000 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
72
Gaming Performance
58
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
70
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
MediaTek Dimensity 8050
695309
|Total score
|695309
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
957
Multi-Core Score
3213
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 8050 SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|9
|Shading units
|144
|FLOPS
|980 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 570
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site