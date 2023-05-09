Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 8050: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • GPU: Mali-G77 MC9
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 3000 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 8050 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 9, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 3000 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
Review

CPU Performance
72
Gaming Performance
58
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
70

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 8050
695309
Total score 695309
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
957
Multi-Core Score
3213

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 8050 SoC with Mali-G77 MC9 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz
Execution units 9
Shading units 144
FLOPS 980 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 570
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023
Class Mid range
Model number MT6893
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site

Comments

