Dimensity 8100 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
78
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
70
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
77
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 818K vs 633K
- Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2650 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|196804
|160289
|GPU
|313342
|262006
|Memory
|140254
|88528
|UX
|161901
|117824
|Total score
|818532
|633489
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
954
A13 Bionic +40%
1337
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +9%
3827
3515
|Image compression
|-
|155.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|30.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|89.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|73.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|899.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|97%
|72%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|45 FPS
|Score
|5819
|7544
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|60 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.65 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2650 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|GPU frequency
|860 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|6
|4
|Shading units
|96
|-
|FLOPS
|916 Gigaflops
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|-
