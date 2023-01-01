Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 818K vs 633K
  • Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2650 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100 +29%
818532
A13 Bionic
633489
CPU 196804 160289
GPU 313342 262006
Memory 140254 88528
UX 161901 117824
Total score 818532 633489
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
954
A13 Bionic +40%
1337
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +9%
3827
A13 Bionic
3515
Image compression - 155.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 30.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 89.8 words/s
Machine learning - 73.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.8 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 899.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 8100
5819
A13 Bionic +30%
7544
Stability 97% 72%
Graphics test 34 FPS 45 FPS
Score 5819 7544

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.65 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 2650 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP 6 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
GPU frequency 860 MHz -
Execution units 6 4
Shading units 96 -
FLOPS 916 Gigaflops 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 -
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2022 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6895Z/TCZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Dimensity 8100, or ask any questions
