Dimensity 8100 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2850 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 804K
- Announced 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|206994
|242019
|GPU
|309418
|407261
|Memory
|128811
|167432
|UX
|160225
|145864
|Total score
|804029
|956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
970
A16 Bionic +92%
1861
Multi-Core Score
3996
A16 Bionic +30%
5198
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|78%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|59 FPS
|Score
|5780
|9856
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[High]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|24 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|GPU frequency
|912 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|6
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
|-
