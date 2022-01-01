Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 8100 vs A16 Bionic

Dimensity 8100
VS
A16 Bionic
Dimensity 8100
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2850 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 956K vs 804K
  • Announced 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100
804029
A16 Bionic +19%
956255
CPU 206994 242019
GPU 309418 407261
Memory 128811 167432
UX 160225 145864
Total score 804029 956255
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
970
A16 Bionic +92%
1861
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
3996
A16 Bionic +30%
5198

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 8100
5780
A16 Bionic +71%
9856
Stability 98% 78%
Graphics test 34 FPS 59 FPS
Score 5780 9856

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2850 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 24 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
GPU frequency 912 MHz -
Execution units 6 6
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2022 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6895Z/TCZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
24 (68.6%)
11 (31.4%)
Total votes: 35

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Dimensity 8100, or ask any questions
