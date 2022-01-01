Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Dimensity 8100 vs Tensor G2

Dimensity 8100
VS
Tensor G2
Dimensity 8100
Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 804K vs 747K
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100 +7%
804029
Tensor G2
747935
CPU 206994 203616
GPU 309418 295372
Memory 128811 108654
UX 160225 142235
Total score 804029 747935
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8100
970
Tensor G2 +9%
1055
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8100 +24%
3996
Tensor G2
3212

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 8100
5780
Tensor G2 +11%
6409
Stability 98% 68%
Graphics test 34 FPS 38 FPS
Score 5780 6409

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[High]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2850 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 8 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
GPU frequency 912 MHz -
Execution units 6 7
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2022 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6895Z/TCZA -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
35 (77.8%)
10 (22.2%)
Total votes: 45

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tensor G2 and Dimensity 8100, or ask any questions
