We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Supports 132% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 18.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 424K
  • 34% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

Dimensity 900
424551
A15 Bionic +89%
800353
CPU 115686 216602
GPU 119156 336667
Memory 80995 112950
UX 106823 131916
Total score 424551 800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 900
707
A15 Bionic +147%
1746
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 900
2153
A15 Bionic +119%
4723
Image compression 124.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 19.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.75 words/s -
Machine learning 33.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.25 images/s -
HTML 5 2.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 650.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 900
2016
A15 Bionic +372%
9524
Stability 99% 82%
Graphics test 12 FPS 57 FPS
Score 2016 9524

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion 15 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 4 5
Shading units 48 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 18.4 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site -

