Dimensity 900 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
97
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Supports 132% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 18.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 424K
- 34% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|115686
|216602
|GPU
|119156
|336667
|Memory
|80995
|112950
|UX
|106823
|131916
|Total score
|424551
|800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
707
A15 Bionic +147%
1746
Multi-Core Score
2153
A15 Bionic +119%
4723
|Image compression
|124.75 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|19.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|37.75 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|33.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.25 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.28 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|650.5 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|82%
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|57 FPS
|Score
|2016
|9524
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|5
|Shading units
|48
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|18.4 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
|-
Cast your vote
13 (37.1%)
22 (62.9%)
Total votes: 35