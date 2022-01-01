Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 495K vs 470K
- Better instruction set architecture
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|127949
|132821
|GPU
|126930
|134589
|Memory
|103473
|98235
|UX
|114523
|130803
|Total score
|470931
|495726
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
702
Dimensity 1080 +16%
813
Multi-Core Score
2119
Dimensity 1080 +8%
2278
|Image compression
|124.75 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|19.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|37.75 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|33.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|19.25 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.28 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|650.5 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|-
|Score
|2161
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|48
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|18.4 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6877
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
