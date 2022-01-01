Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 1080

Dimensity 900
VS
Dimensity 1080
Dimensity 900
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 495K vs 470K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900
470931
Dimensity 1080 +5%
495726
CPU 127949 132821
GPU 126930 134589
Memory 103473 98235
UX 114523 130803
Total score 470931 495726
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 124.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 19.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.75 words/s -
Machine learning 33.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.25 images/s -
HTML 5 2.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 650.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Score 2161 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 48 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 18.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs MediaTek Dimensity 900
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs MediaTek Dimensity 900
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 vs Dimensity 900
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 vs Dimensity 1080
6. MediaTek Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 1080
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish