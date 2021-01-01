Dimensity 9000 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
98
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 42.7 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 802K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
- 6% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 3050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|216265
|GPU
|-
|339795
|Memory
|-
|112472
|UX
|-
|133063
|Total score
|1015677
|802905
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1744
Multi-Core Score
4729
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali Mali-G710
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2021
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6983
|APL1W07
Cast your vote
25 (78.1%)
7 (21.9%)
Total votes: 32