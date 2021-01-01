Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali Mali-G710) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Supports 41% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 42.7 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1015K vs 802K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 3050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 +27%
1015677
A15 Bionic
802905
CPU - 216265
GPU - 339795
Memory - 112472
UX - 133063
Total score 1015677 802905
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3050 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache 1024 KB -
L2 cache 3.5 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali Mali-G710 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 10 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2021 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6983 APL1W07

