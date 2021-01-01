Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs A15 Bionic

Dimensity 920
VS
A15 Bionic
Dimensity 920
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 22.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 797K vs 494K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920
494517
A15 Bionic +61%
797492
CPU 139277 216265
GPU 128453 339795
Memory 96272 112472
UX 134315 133063
Total score 494517 797492
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920
787
A15 Bionic +120%
1728
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920
2570
A15 Bionic +81%
4656

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2500 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion 15 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units 4 5
Shading units 64 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2021 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T APL1W07
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 920 or Dimensity 800U
2. Dimensity 920 or Snapdragon 750G
3. Dimensity 920 or Snapdragon 778G
4. Dimensity 920 or Snapdragon 780G
5. Dimensity 920 or Dimensity 1000
6. A15 Bionic or Snapdragon 865
7. A15 Bionic or Snapdragon 888
8. A15 Bionic or Dimensity 1200
9. A15 Bionic or Kirin 9000
10. A15 Bionic or Snapdragon 888 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish