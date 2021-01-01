Dimensity 920 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
96
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 22.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 797K vs 494K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2500 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|139277
|216265
|GPU
|128453
|339795
|Memory
|96272
|112472
|UX
|134315
|133063
|Total score
|494517
|797492
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
787
A15 Bionic +120%
1728
Multi-Core Score
2570
A15 Bionic +81%
4656
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|3223 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|5
|Shading units
|64
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|22.07 Gbit/s
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|APL1W07
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|-
