Dimensity 9200 vs A14 Bionic

Dimensity 9200
VS
A14 Bionic
Dimensity 9200
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1264K vs 728K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200
vs
A14 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 +74%
1264779
A14 Bionic
728067
CPU 273413 199661
GPU 550767 262671
Memory 246809 132086
UX 195113 136404
Total score 1264779 728067
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9200
1292
A14 Bionic +22%
1578
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 +22%
4956
A14 Bionic
4072
Image compression - 174.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 33.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 95.65 words/s
Machine learning - 95.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 38.45 images/s
HTML 5 - 4.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1060 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 47 FPS
Score - 7882

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3050 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion 11.8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
Execution units 11 4
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 8533 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2732 x 2048
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2022 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Dimensity 9200, or ask any questions
