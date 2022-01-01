Dimensity 9200 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
97
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
78
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
96
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
91
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1264K vs 728K
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|273413
|199661
|GPU
|550767
|262671
|Memory
|246809
|132086
|UX
|195113
|136404
|Total score
|1264779
|728067
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1292
A14 Bionic +22%
1578
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 +22%
4956
4072
|Image compression
|-
|174.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|33.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|95.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|95.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|38.45 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|4.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|75%
|Graphics test
|-
|47 FPS
|Score
|-
|7882
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and A14 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.1 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|17 billion
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|Execution units
|11
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|8533 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2732 x 2048
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
|-
