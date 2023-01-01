Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9200 vs A17 Pro – what's better?

Dimensity 9200 vs A17 Pro

Dimensity 9200
VS
A17 Pro
Dimensity 9200
A17 Pro

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Performs 67% better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 51.2 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Higher GPU frequency (~64%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 4 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 1203K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 3050 MHz)
  • Announced 10-months later
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200
1203056
A17 Pro +30%
1568646
CPU 387238 373446
GPU 265247 579682
Memory 288889 283791
UX 269512 341416
Total score 1203056 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9200
1942
A17 Pro +51%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200
5238
A17 Pro +41%
7374
Asset compression 204.3 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 147 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 170.8 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 127.6 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 153.7 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 16.9 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 44.2 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 5.32 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 94% -
Graphics test 74 FPS -
Score 12397 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3050 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion 19 billion
TDP - 8 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Valhall 4th gen Apple GPU
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 11 6
Shading units 192 128
Total shaders 2112 768
FLOPS 3590.4 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 68.3 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 -
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC -

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek T800 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7900 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 4200 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6985 APL1V02
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
24 (75%)
8 (25%)
Total votes: 32

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9000
2. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
4. Apple A17 Pro and A16 Bionic
5. Apple A17 Pro and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
6. Apple A17 Pro and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
7. Apple A17 Pro and A15 Bionic
8. Apple A17 Pro and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Dimensity 9200, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский