Helio G95 vs Helio G88

Helio G95
VS
Helio G88
Helio G95
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 297K vs 192K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G95
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G95 +54%
297798
Helio G88
192977
CPU 97589 74619
GPU 86889 33985
Memory 56527 42103
UX 59351 43577
Total score 297798 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G95 +54%
515
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Helio G95 +24%
1600
Helio G88
1290

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[High]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme 7
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6785V/CD -
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

