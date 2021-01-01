Helio G95 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 297K vs 192K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 10-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|97589
|74619
|GPU
|86889
|33985
|Memory
|56527
|42103
|UX
|59351
|43577
|Total score
|297798
|192977
GeekBench 5
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|57 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|195.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6785V/CD
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
Cast your vote
25 (92.6%)
2 (7.4%)
Total votes: 27