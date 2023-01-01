Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1200

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 1200
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 375K
  • 50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
375373
Dimensity 1200 +78%
669422
CPU 114577 175884
GPU 91664 233693
Memory 64821 120363
UX 106590 145230
Total score 375373 669422
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 175.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 31.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 40 words/s
Machine learning - 52.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 27.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test 6 FPS 26 FPS
Score 1039 4506

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 825 MHz 886 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 128 144
FLOPS 468 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 Helio M70
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 January 2021
Class Low end Flagship
Model number SM4375 MT6893
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
7. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish