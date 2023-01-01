Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 1200 VS Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Dimensity 1200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Announced 1-year and 9-months later Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)

Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 375K

Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 375K 50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz)

50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz) Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 375373 Dimensity 1200 +78% 669422 CPU 114577 175884 GPU 91664 233693 Memory 64821 120363 UX 106590 145230 Total score 375373 669422 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 615 Dimensity 1200 +62% 997 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 1847 Dimensity 1200 +91% 3534 Image compression - 175.7 Mpixels/s Face detection - 31.8 images/s Speech recognition - 40 words/s Machine learning - 52.1 images/s Camera shooting - 27.2 images/s HTML 5 - 3.88 Mnodes/s SQLite - 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 1039 Dimensity 1200 +334% 4506 Stability - 90% Graphics test 6 FPS 26 FPS Score 1039 4506

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[High] Fortnite - 28 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 51 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 1200

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 3000 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 32 KB L2 cache - 320 MB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency 825 MHz 886 MHz Execution units 2 9 Shading units 128 144 FLOPS 468 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 Helio M70 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 19 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 900 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2022 January 2021 Class Low end Flagship Model number SM4375 MT6893 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site