Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Snapdragon 680 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 493K vs 265K

Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 9 score – 493K vs 265K Announced later

Announced later 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 680 265851 Dimensity 1080 +85% 493134 CPU 81885 132821 GPU 48510 134589 Memory 64789 98235 UX 71783 130803 Total score 265851 493134 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 680 373 Dimensity 1080 +118% 814 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 680 1554 Dimensity 1080 +47% 2285

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 680 443 Dimensity 1080 +417% 2291 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 2 FPS 13 FPS Score 443 2291

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 59 FPS

[Medium] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Low] - Fortnite 23 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS

[Medium] - Genshin Impact 26 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 1114 MHz - Execution units 2 4 Shading units 96 64 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s - Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 - Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X11 - 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced October 2021 October 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM6225 MT6877V/TTZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site