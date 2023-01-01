Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|92945
|-
|GPU
|41184
|-
|Memory
|64187
|-
|UX
|82704
|-
|Total score
|279316
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
372
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +139%
890
Multi-Core Score
1596
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +62%
2588
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Score
|641
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|Snapdragon X61
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|June 2023
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225-AD
|SM4450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site
