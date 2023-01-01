Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 685 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 685
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 92945 -
GPU 41184 -
Memory 64187 -
UX 82704 -
Total score 279316 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Score 641 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 Snapdragon X61
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 900 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 June 2023
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM6225-AD SM4450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 685, or ask any questions
