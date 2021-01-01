Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 394K vs 284K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 10-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|95287
|GPU
|-
|64267
|Memory
|-
|50963
|UX
|-
|75511
|Total score
|394205
|284943
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +6%
544
513
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +3%
1694
1648
|Image compression
|-
|106.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|29.85 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|27.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.7 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|550.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|5 FPS
|Score
|-
|987
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|468 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6375
|SM4350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2