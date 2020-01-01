Snapdragon 720G vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
73
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 145% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 281K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2300 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
577
A12 Bionic +97%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1710
A12 Bionic +73%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281076
A12 Bionic +44%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|-
