Snapdragon 750G vs Dimensity 1080

Snapdragon 750G
VS
Dimensity 1080
Snapdragon 750G
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 495K vs 384K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 750G
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 750G
384236
Dimensity 1080 +29%
495726
CPU 118893 132821
GPU 94482 134589
Memory 70240 98235
UX 104475 130803
Total score 384236 495726
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 119.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 18.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.1 words/s -
Machine learning 28.55 images/s -
Camera shooting 18.5 images/s -
HTML 5 2.38 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 612.55 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Score 639 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 37 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 61 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 128 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2020 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Snapdragon 750G, or ask any questions
