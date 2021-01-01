Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs A13 Bionic

Snapdragon 778G
VS
A13 Bionic
Snapdragon 778G
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 158367
GPU - 218423
Memory - 65604
UX - 80367
Total score - 517496
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
780
A13 Bionic +69%
1317
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
2809
A13 Bionic +23%
3447
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
Execution units - 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 865
2. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 855
3. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 888
4. Snapdragon 778G or Dimensity 1200
5. Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 780G
6. A13 Bionic or Snapdragon 730G
7. A13 Bionic or Snapdragon 855
8. A13 Bionic or Exynos 990
9. A13 Bionic or A12 Bionic
10. A13 Bionic or Snapdragon 855 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish