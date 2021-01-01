Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 778G
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 530K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G
530040
A15 Bionic +59%
840854
CPU 159590 214698
GPU 156380 324552
Memory 88425 167472
UX 123709 132953
Total score 530040 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
783
A15 Bionic +125%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G
2854
A15 Bionic +70%
4862

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site -

