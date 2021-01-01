Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Google Tensor

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Google Tensor
Snapdragon 778G
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 534K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G
534983
Google Tensor +28%
684465
CPU 159590 167563
GPU 156380 278665
Memory 88425 91371
UX 123709 138716
Total score 534983 684465
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 41 words/s -
Machine learning 36.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s -
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 490 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 384 320
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Google Tensor official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
