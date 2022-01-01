Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G Plus vs A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 778G Plus
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 778G Plus
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (Adreno 642L) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Supports 67% higher memory bandwidth (42.7 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 549K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (3223 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G Plus
549901
A15 Bionic +46%
800353
CPU 163562 216602
GPU 166187 336667
Memory 94470 112950
UX 124621 131916
Total score 549901 800353
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 82%
Graphics test 15 FPS 57 FPS
Score 2641 9524

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2500 MHz 3223 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency - 1200 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units - 640
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325-AE APL1W07
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 778G Plus, or ask any questions
